Mealer honored as NAIA All-American

SAGU Athletics

For the second year in a row, Alexis Mealer has been named an NAIA All-American. Mealer was named to the NAIA All-American honorable mention team. Last year, during the 2020 season, she was also named to the NAIA All-American honorable mention team.

A junior on the court from Arlington, Mealer was also named Sooner Athletic First Team All-Conference for the second year in a row as well. She was also named to the Sooner Athletic Conference All-Tournament team after SAGU's SAC Tournament championship victory. On the year, Mealer ranked second in the Sooner Athletic Conference with 420 kills averaging 3.59 kills per set. Mealer also ranked second in the SAC in points, finishing with 463 in her 117 sets played.

Throughout her four-year career at SAGU, Mealer has totaled 1,196 kills, and her 420 kills during the 2021 season was the most throughout her successful career. So far, Mealer has played in 421 sets for the Lady Lions.

During the 2021 season Mealer had a game-high 24 kills on September 28 against Texas Wesleyan University accounting for 26.5 points throughout the game. She also totaled 21 digs against Our Lady of the Lake University on August 27.

Mealer has also seen success off the field. Throughout her career, she has been named an Academic All-American for both the NAIA and the NCCAA. She has also been named to the Sooner Athletic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll, the academic all-conference team, and she has been an SAC scholar-athlete.

Hank Moore, Head Volleyball Coach, said, "We are very proud of Alexis. She led our team all year and played at an All-American level the last three weeks of the season. She has been a four-year starter, and we could not be happier for her and our program."

All the selections were made by the All-American Committee that comprised of first, second, third, and honorable mention teams. There are 14 members on each of the first three all-American teams.

Nada Meawad of Park (Mo.) was named the 2021 NAIA Player of the Year and Attacker of the Year. Meawad was also the player of the year in 2018 and 2020. The outside hitter recorded a total of 595 kills on the season for an average of 5.09 kills per set. The senior also posted a season-high of 28 kills vs. Providence (Mont.) in the quarterfinals. Because of the COVID year, Meawad is now a five-time first team All-American.

Manuela Vargas of Missouri Baptist was named the 2021 NAIA Setter of the Year. Vargas recorded a total of 1,104 assists on the season in 89 sets played for an average of 12.4 assists per set. The setter posted a season-high 63 assists against Northwestern (Iowa) in the quarterfinals.

Ariana Macies of Missouri Baptist was named the 2021 NAIA Defender of the Year. Macies recorded 87 digs on the season for an average of 5.77 digs per set. The libero set a season-high of 34 digs against Ottawa (Kan.).

Mike Talamantes of Park (Mo.) was named the 2021 NAIA Coach of the Year. Talamantes led the Pirates to a 34-3 overall record and runner-up finish in his 11th season. The team advanced to the championship match for the third time in school history this season. Talamantes surpassed 300 wins at the end of the 2020 season and after the 2021 season has amassed a record of 342-59.