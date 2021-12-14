SAGU falls to Houston Baptist in exhibition

SAGU Athletics

HOUSTON — The SAGU women's basketball team lost to Division I Houston Baptist University, 64-54, in Sharp Gym Saturday afternoon. Because this was an exhibition for the Lady Lions, the loss does not affect their overall record.

The Huskies (4-6, 0-0 SLC) and the Lions (4-6, 1-4 SAC) opened the game trading baskets as SAGU jumped out to a 6-4 lead. HBU stepped on the gas from there, going on a 16-2 run over the next four minutes to take a 20-8 lead. SAGU trailed 24-13 heading into the second quarter.

The Lady Lions began a great defensive stand in the second quarter holding the Huskies to just 2-of-11 from the field, but turnovers and fouls ultimately cost the Lady Lions as the Huskies led 40-24 at halftime.

SAGU continued to play great defense in the second half, holding the Huskies to 25.8 percent shooting from the floor. The Lady Lions made a late push in the fourth quarter, going on an 11-2 run over the last four minutes of the game, but the Husky lead was too much to overcome.

The Lady Lions were led in scoring by Autumn Moore, who knocked down 6 of her 10 shots from the floor and totaled 12 points on the afternoon. Jazra Williams added 8 points while pulling in 11 rebounds, and Jaycie Briscoe added 5 points while dishing out 8 assists.

SAGU was scheduled to continue out-of-conference play as they face Texas College on Tuesday at home in the Sheaffer Center.