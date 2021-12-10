SAGU pushes Tarleton in exhibition

SAGU Athletics

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University, an NCAA Division I team, led by as many as 26 points before SAGU's second half charge to pull within four points of the Texans. The Lions' comeback wouldn't be enough as Tarleton secured the 81-75 win on Wednesday night inside Wisdom Gym. Because this was an exhibition game for SAGU and will not affect their overall record, the Lions still hold an 8-1 record.

Tarleton connected at a season-best 53 percent clip (31-58) from the field and dished out a season-high 21 assists. Tarleton's 31 field goals were its most in a single game this season, surpassing its 28 makes in Tuesday's 84-65 victory over Dallas Christian.

Despite this being SAGU's toughest opponent of the year, the Lions did not roll over. The Lions (8-1) started the year ranked No. 3 in the NAIA Coaches' Poll and currently rank No. 8. During their 2020-21 campaign, the Lions advanced to the semifinals of the NAIA National Tournament. A trip down memory lane gave Tarleton another reason to be wary of the Lions. SAGU stunned the Texans 73-60 inside Wisdom Gym in 2012 in the teams' most recent meeting.

And through the first five minutes, it certainly appeared as though Tarleton was in for a dogfight. SAGU forced three Texan turnovers to jump out to a 7-4 lead at the first media timeout.

But Tarleton responded with its most efficient, decisive offensive surge of the night starting with a 7-0 run in the ensuing 90 seconds to force a timeout then kicking off an 18-2 run. The Texan's took a 34-17 advantage with 6:00 to go in the half. SAGU fought back within 12 points with under 3:00 to play but Tarleton again punched back – this time in the form of an 8-2 run to lead 46-28 entering the break.

SAGU, though, refused to mail it in.

The Lions cut Tarleton's lead down to 10 points under the 4:00 mark, later scored six straight points to trim the deficit to six at 76-70 with 30 seconds remaining and drained a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left on the clock to get within four points of Tarleton at 77-73.

Nykolas Mason and Joshua Kashila combined for 48 points — 35 of which came in the second half – to keep the Lions competitive. Mason knocked down 9-of-10 attempts at the foul line as a part of his 26-point effort while Kashila finished with 22 points. Kashila also pulled in 8 rebounds and went 3-6 from deep.

The game also featured the symbolic intersection of Tarleton's past and SAGU's present. Senior guard Isaiah Boling, who played three seasons for Tarleton from 2017-2020, returned to Wisdom Gym with SAGU. Boling played for legendary head coach and current Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman as a freshman in 2017. Wednesday marked the last time Tarleton will ever face a player who suited up for Reisman. Boling scored eight points in 26 minutes off the bench.

As a team SAGU shot 44% from the field, 45% from three, and 90% from the free throw line.

The Lions will continue their non-conference stint as they face Louisiana State University-Shreveport next Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the Sheaffer Center Gymnasium. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.