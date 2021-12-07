First-place Lions defeat OCU in thriller

SAGU Athletics

In their 65-62 win over Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon in the Sheaffer Center, the SAGU men's basketball teams remains undefeated in the Sooner Athletic Conference. They sit at 8-1 overall and 5-0 in conference. The Lions are now the only team in the Sooner that remains undefeated in conference.

The Lions saw one of their toughest games of the season against the Stars (4-6, 3-1 SAC) as there were 13 lead changes throughout the game, and the score was tied nine different times.

SAGU dominated the boards pulling down 41 total rebounds compared to OCU's 32. The Lions also totaled 15 offensive rebounds and 10 second chance points. OCU was able to find rhythm as they shot 40% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc.

After a Joshua Kashila dunk to put SAGU up 61-57, the Stars were able to capitalize on the Lions fouls as Rashuan Coleman sank a jumper and a free throw, and Ryan Birt finished a layup in the paint putting OCU up 62-61. Nykolas Mason, who is averaging 23 points per game, drove to the basket with just 15 seconds on the clock and drew the foul. Mason ended up sinking both free throws to put the Lions up 63-62.

SAGU ended up winning the game on a huge defensive stop as Nathan Bailey blocked an OCU player's jumper. The Stars quickly fouled sending Noah Boling to the free throw line. Boling sank both, and the Lions took the victory.

Kashila led the Lions with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists. Mason went 5-9 from the field putting up 15 points and 4 rebounds. Joel Polius led the Lions with 10 rebounds and added 6 points. Isaiah Boling and Tyler Kinghorn each added 6 points while Noah Boling and Bailey each added 6 rebounds.

The Lions will now face NCAA Division I Tarleton State University in an exhibition on Wednesday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. in Stephenville.

SAC women: OCU 85, SAGU 59

The SAGU women's basketball team took an 85-59 loss against Oklahoma City University on Saturday afternoon.

The Stars entered the game with a three-game win streak and sat at 7-1 on the year. The Lady Lions now fall to 4-5 on the year and 1-4 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Lions couldn't find a rhythm as they shot 26% from the field and 32% from three, and OCU would outscore SAGU in each of the four quarters. The Stars saw a dominant performance in the paint totaling 44 points scored down low compared to the Lady Lions 18 points in the paint. SAGU was able to capitalize on OCU's 16 turnovers as the totaled six steals on the night and scored 17 points off turnovers.

Rylee Lavender led the Lady Lions with 23 points as she went 6-9 from three. Jazra Williams led SAGU with 11 rebounds. Williams also added 10 points going 3-6 from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line. Mary Jo Parker and Jaycie Brisco also added 5 rebounds each, and Kyla McMinn added 5 points going 3-4 from the free throw line.