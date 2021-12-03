Second-half thriller lifts Lions over JBU

SAGU Athletics

After taking a seven-point deficit into halftime, the SAGU men's basketball team took a 79-74 victory over John Brown University inside the Sheaffer Center on Thursday night. In the second half, the Lions shot 65% from the field. SAGU remains undefeated in Sooner Athletic Conference play (4-0), and the number eight nationally ranked team moves to 7-1 on the year.

Densier Carnes and senior Luke Harper each had 10 points in the first half for the Golden Eagles while the Lions hit just nine field goals, allowing John Brown (7-3, 2-1 Sooner Athletic) to take a 33-26 lead into halftime. The second half, however, featured a revived SAGU offense that poured in 17 field goals, including six triples.

The 12-point lead that John Brown held late in the first half dwindled quickly in the second period as the Lions started on a 21-8 run that turned a seven-point halftime deficit into a 47-41 lead for the Lions. SAGU would go on to take a game-high 14-point lead late in the game as the lead had swung by 26 points.

The Golden Eagles began sending the Lions to the free throw line late in the game, but SAGU was able to hit 7 of 8 at the line in the final minutes to preserve their come-from-behind win.

Four Lions finished in double-figure scoring, paced by Nykolas Mason's 24 points. Noah Boling added 16 while Joshua Kashila posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Boling came off the bench to contribute 12 points in the Lions' victory.

As a team, SAGU shot 44% from the field and 40% from three. In the second half, SAGU shot 65% from the field and 54% from three.

The Lions will now face Oklahoma City University on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center as they continue conference play. Both teams remain undefeated in the conference.