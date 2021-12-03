Lady Lions fall short to Golden Eagles

SAGU women close to within single digits before JBU pulls away for conference win

SAGU Athletics
SAGU's Jaycie Brisco (24) handles the ball during Thursday night's Sooner Athletic Conference game against John Brown University at the Sheaffer Center.

The SAGU women's basketball team fell 77-55 to John Brown University Thursday night in the Sheaffer Center after junior Lisa Vanoverberghe scored nine points in the third quarter to finish with a game-high 20, and the visiting Golden Eagles used a run into the fourth quarter to pull away. The Lady Lions now sit at 4-4 on the year and 1-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

In the third quarter, SAGU pulled within nine midway through the third quarter, but a Vanoverberghe triple jump-started a 23-6 run that built a 67-41 lead. As a team the Lady Lions shot just 28% from the field while the Golden Eagles shot 48% from the field.

Rylee Lavender and Mary Jo Parker each contributed 10 points for SAGU while Jazra Williams pulled down nine boards. Kyla McMinn also totaled 8 points and 7 rebounds, and Jaycie Brisco ended the night with 7 points and 7 rebounds.

SAGU will now face Oklahoma City on Saturday in the Sheaffer Center. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.