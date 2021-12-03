Lady Lions fall short to Golden Eagles

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU women's basketball team fell 77-55 to John Brown University Thursday night in the Sheaffer Center after junior Lisa Vanoverberghe scored nine points in the third quarter to finish with a game-high 20, and the visiting Golden Eagles used a run into the fourth quarter to pull away. The Lady Lions now sit at 4-4 on the year and 1-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

In the third quarter, SAGU pulled within nine midway through the third quarter, but a Vanoverberghe triple jump-started a 23-6 run that built a 67-41 lead. As a team the Lady Lions shot just 28% from the field while the Golden Eagles shot 48% from the field.

Rylee Lavender and Mary Jo Parker each contributed 10 points for SAGU while Jazra Williams pulled down nine boards. Kyla McMinn also totaled 8 points and 7 rebounds, and Jaycie Brisco ended the night with 7 points and 7 rebounds.

SAGU will now face Oklahoma City on Saturday in the Sheaffer Center. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.