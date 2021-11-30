Lady Lions take down Wiley at home

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU women's basketball team defeated Wiley College, 67-62, on Monday night in non-conference action in the team’s first home game of the season in the Sheaffer Center Gymnasium.

The Lady Lions improved to 4-3 on the year.

SAGU battled Wiley in the first quarter as both teams finished with 17 points going into the second quarter. SAGU began to build its lead in the second quarter outscoring Wiley 17-9 and taking a 34-26 lead into halftime.

The Wildcats began to battle back in the third quarter as they grabbed nine rebounds, but the Lady Lions again outscored the Wildcats in the fourth quarter as Rylee Lavender had 10 fourth-quarter points.

Lavender finished the night with 22 points going 9-of-15 from the field and 3-of-7 from three. She filled the stat sheet as well grabbing 5 rebounds and dishing 2 assists. Kyla McMinn added 12 points and 7 rebounds, and Jazra Williams finished with 9 and a team-high 8 rebounds. Jaycie Brisco finished with 7 points and dished out a team-high 5 assists.

SAGU women's basketball has won its last two. The Lady Lions will return to Sooner Athletic Conference action on Thursday against John Brown University at 6 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center and will also host Oklahoma City University on Saturday at 2 p.m.