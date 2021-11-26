SAGU’s Mason named SAC player of week

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — In leading No. 9 SAGU to a pair of Sooner Athletic Conference road wins last week, senior guard Nykolas Mason was selected as the SAC player of the week for Nov. 15-21.

Mason is earning his first SAC player of the week honor of the season and the fourth in his SAGU career.

The Frisco product finished the week averaging 29.5 points per game on 66.7 percent shooting from the field and 72.2 percent from the foul line. Mason also averaged 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

In a 75-63 win at Texas Wesleyan on Nov. 18, Mason poured in 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting and buried 9-for-15 from the charity stripe while ripping down six rebounds and dished out three assists. In a low-scoring first half, Mason poured in 13 points to help lead the Lions into a 32-21 lead at the halftime break.

Mason came up clutch for SAGU in a pivotal road win on Saturday as the Lions defeated No. 12 Science & Arts 91-88 inside the Drover Fieldhouse. Mason dropped a season-high 32 points on 11-for-15 from the floor and knocked down 9-of-14 from the charity stripe, guiding the Lions back from a seven-point deficit at the half.

Mason scored 23 of his 32 points in the second half, but his biggest shot came in the final moments when he knocked down the go-ahead bucket with seven seconds left, drawing the foul and finishing the three-point play to seal the win.

Mason currently leads the SAC at 22.7 ppg while knocking down 59.8 percent of his shots and 78.7 percent of his free throw