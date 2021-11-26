No. 9 Lions outscore UNT-Dallas

SAGU Athletics

DALLAS — The nationally No. 9-ranked SAGU men's basketball team took its third Sooner Athletic Conference win on Tuesday night over the University of North Texas-Dallas, 89-75, at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship.

With this victory, the Lions remain undefeated in conference play (3-0) and sit at 6-1 on the year. SAGU also remains in first place in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

The Lions outscored the Trailblazers in both halves but saw a battle from start to finish. Nykolas Mason had another big first half giving the Lions 17 first-half points en route to 23 on the night and going 7-of-8 from the field. He also added nine rebounds.

Joshua Kashilla added 12 first half points and finished with 17 points and four assists, while Joel Polius finished with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals. Polius went 5-of-9 from the field and 1-1 from behind he 3-point arc. Tyler Kinghorn scored 8 points, going 4-of-4 from the field.

In the second half, SAGU held UNT-Dallas to just 31 points as they shot just 32 percent from the field. After battling in the first half with nine different lead changes, SAGU was able to maintain its halftime lead.

The Lions dominated the paint, outscoring the Trailblazers 42-22 underneath the rim. As a team, the Lions forced 15 turnovers and totaled 9 steals. Offensively, SAGU shot 52 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3.

SAGU men's basketball will be back at home in the Sheaffer Center on Tuesday, facing John Brown University in their fourth conference matchup. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.

SAC women: SAGU 53, UNT-D 43

DALLAS — SAGU women's basketball took their first conference win over the University of North Texas-Dallas on Tuesday night, 53-43, at the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship. This marks the third win for the Lady Lions and the first conference win of the 2021 season.

Kyla McMinn led SAGU with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Autumn Moore finished with 12 points and Jaycie Brisco had a double-double on the night scoring 10 points and bringing down 10 rebounds.

Mary Jo Parker finished with 9 points going 3-4 from the 3-point line and Jazra Williams finished with 8 points, shooting 50 percent from the field.

McMinn controlled the pace in the first quarter, going 2-3 from the field and 3-4 from the free throw line. She would give the Lady Lions seven first quarter points to take a 16-8 lead.

SAGU was able to maintain its lead in the second quarter as Brisco, Parker and Williams each had six second-quarter points. Brisco, Parker and Williams were all perfect from the field and from 3 in the second quarter as well. The Lady Lions went into halftime up 36-27.

SAGU made a defensive statement in the third quarter, holding UNT-Dallas to just five points. Defensively, the Lady Lions held UNT-Dallas to shooting just 25 percent from the field and 13 percent from three. They also forced 13 turnovers.

Though UNT-Dallas outscored SAGU in the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions were able to maintain a double-digit lead.

SAGU women's basketball will be at home in the Sheaffer Center for the first time this 2021 season to take on Wiley College in a non-conference matchup on Monday at 6 p.m.