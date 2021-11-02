Hoops Lady Lions improve to 2-0

SAGU Athletics

BETHANY, Okla. — The SAGU women's basketball team won its second game in a row at the Southwestern Christian University Classic. The Lady Lions defeated Baptist Bible College, 89-63, to start their year 2-0.

The Lady Lions controlled the game from the start, outscoring the Patriots 29-15 in the first quarter and outscoring them in each of the four quarters.

Four Lady Lions ended the night with double-digit points. Rylee Lavender led the way with 16 points while Kyla McMinn and Sunny Middleton added 14 points each. Jaycie Brisco earned a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists in her 32 minutes played.

Overall, the Lions shot 45% from the field (34-75) while going 12-33 from three. The SAGU defense showed up once again as the Lady Lions held the Patriots to 33% from the field and 23% from three while adding 8 steals and 3 blocks.

SAGU women's basketball will continue the 2021-22 season as they take on Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio on Saturday at 2 p.m.