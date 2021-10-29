SAGU hoops teams set for season tip-off

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU men's basketball team was preparing to get the 2021-2022 season underway as the Lions were to host Dallas Christian College inside the Sheaffer Center Gymnasium on Thursday.

The Lions season opener started with an avalanche of white as SAGU's annual "Texas Snowstorm" took place after the first backet scored by the Lions. This is the ninth year of the annual tradition, which was started by former head coach Donnie Bostwick.

As fans arrived at the "Texas Snowstorm" game, everyone was given white ping pong balls. After the Lions made their first basket of the season, fans threw the ping pong balls onto the court creating a white snowstorm and traditionally beginning the 2021-2022 men's basketball season.

SAGU Season Profile

2020-21 Season Record: 13-3 (8-1 SAC)

Last Game: Lost vs. No. 4 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) – 83-56 – March 22, 2021 – Kansas City, Mo. (NAIA National Tournament – Fab Four)

Top Returners

Joshua Kashila – JR – G

2020-21 Stats: 221 Points (18.42 ppg), 76-168 FG (45.2 FG%), 27-63 3FG (42.9 3FG%), 56 Rebounds (4.67 rpg), 37 Assists (3.08 apg), 17 Steals (1.42 spg)

2020-21 NAIA 1st Team All-American

2020-21 Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Year

Nykolas Mason – SR – G

2019-20 Stats: 642 Points (23.78 ppg), 235-383 FG (61.4 FG%), 153-201 FT (76.1 FR %), 175 Rebounds (6.48 rpg), 58 Assists (2.15 apg), 29 Steals (1.07 spg)

2019-20 NAIA 1st Team All-American

2019-2020 Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Year

Joel Polius – SR – F

2020-21 Stats: 216 Points (13.50 ppg), 97-172 FG (50.6 FG%), 39-47 FT (83.0 FT%), 159 Rebounds (9.94 rpg), 17 Steals (1.06 spg), 19 Blocks (1.19 bpg)

2020-21 NAIA 3rd Team All-American

2020-21 SAC 1st Team All-Conference

Top Newcomers

Tyler Kinghorn – JR – F

Kinghorn is a 6'7 transfer out of Fort Lewis College

Cory Hicks – SO – G

Hicks is a 6'5 transfer out of Southwestern Christian Community College

The SAGU Lions are coming off a historic 2020-21 season as they were the Sooner Athletic Conference Champions and made a run to the Fab Four in the NAIA National Tournament.

The Lions were recently named the No. 1 Sooner Athletic Conference team in the preseason polls and aspire to repeat as the SAC champions while competing for an NAIA national championship. The coaching staff believes they can achieve their goals by continuing get better every day and growing in continuity as a team.

Delton Deal, Head Men's Basketball Coach, said, "Our main goal is to draw closer to Jesus and each other and to let joy win in our locker room. By doing so, it will help us accomplish our tangible goals."

Lady Lions open Friday

The SAGU Lady Lions basketball team were to officially begin the 2021-2022 season as they tip off in the Southwestern Christian University Classic on Friday afternoon against Southwestern College in Bethany, Okla.

SAGU Season Profile

2020-21 Record: 2-10

Top Returners:

Lauren Baker – JR - G

107 Points (8.92 ppg), 9-14 FT (64.2%), 43 Rebounds (3.58 rpg), 16 Assists (1.33 apg)

Top Newcomers:

Jaycie Brisco – FR – G

Brisco is a crafty point guard with the ability shoot and facilitate the offense.

Rylee Lavender – JR – G

Lavender is a transfer from Jacksonville College.

She was a division two player coming out of Brock High School.

As one of the upperclassmen on the team, Lavender will bring maturity and experience to the court.

She also has the ability to score on all three levels of the court.

Mary Jo Parker – FR – G

Parker is 5'10 combo guard with an extremely high work ethic.

She has the ability to shoot beyond the arc and will be a leader on the defensive side of the ball.

Cammi Teplicek – SO - F

Teplicek is a 6'4 forward out of Jacksonville College.

She expects to be a great rim protector and someone who dominates the post.

Autumn Moore – FR - G

Moore is a true freshman out of 5A Lubbock Cooper.

She was a key contributor to a Lubbock Cooper team who made a state final four run last season.

Moore has the ability to shoot anywhere on the court and expects to be another leader on the defensive side of the ball.

The SAGU Lady Lions will be a young but very talented and athletic team this 2021-2022 season. Though they will be competing in a tough Sooner Athletic Conference, the coaching staff believes the Lady Lions can have a good showing as long they continuously put the work in and ultimately comes together as a team.

Mike Sons, Head Women's Basketball Coach, said, "My goals for this season are to improve daily, honor God in all we do on and off the court, and have an environment where everyone is the best teammate they can be. We want to compete every game and be a team that no one likes to play. We don't want to succumb to the theory that a young team can't be successful. If our team can grow their relationship with God and commit to never being out worked on and off the court, we will have a successful season."