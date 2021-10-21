SAGU men favored to repeat as SAC champs

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — SAGU collected the No. 1 position in the Sooner Athletic Conference preseason men's basketball poll.

The Lions were the top choice among conference coaches with 116 points as well as nine first place votes in the poll. SAGU captured the SAC regular-season championship last season.

In 2020-2021, SAGU reached the NAIA Championship Tournament Fab Four for the second time in program history. The Lions ended the season 13-3. Overall, three SAC squads advanced into national tournament play last season — Mid-America Christian, Science & Arts, and SAGU.

The Lions return NAIA First Team All-American, Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Year, and First Team All-Conference guard Joshua Kashila for the 2021-22 season as well as NAIA Third Team All-American, Sooner Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year, and First Team All-Conference forward Joel Polius.

Delton Deal, head men's basketball coach, said, "We are thankful for the recognition but understand that every year is new, and the SAC is the toughest league in the country. We are just working hard daily so we can compete."

The Lions will tip off the 2021-2022 season against Dallas Christian College on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center Gymnasium. They will then begin Sooner Athletic Conference play on Thursday, Nov. 18 at Texas Wesleyan.

The SAC Tournament will be Feb. 24 through March 1 with the quarterfinals taking place on campus sites Feb. 24. The Gaulke Activity Center on the campus of Mid-America Christian in Oklahoma City will be the site of the semifinals Feb. 28 and the championship March 1.

The NAIA Championship Opening Round occurs March 11-12 with those winning teams advancing to the final site March 17-22 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

Lady Lions picked 10th

OKLAHOMA CITY — SAGU collected the 10th position in the Sooner Athletic Conference preseason women's basketball poll.

SAGU reeled in 34 points to be 10th. Wayland Baptist became the top choice among conference coaches, nabbing 118 points as well as nine No. 1 votes in the poll. Wayland is coming off winning its second straight Sooner Athletic Conference regular season and tournament title.

SAGU will see many new faces on the court this year as the Lady Lions have 13 new freshmen who look to begin making their impact in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

SAGU will open the season under the direction of second-year head coach Michael Sons and first-year assistant coach Cheyenne Brown with a road game against Southwestern College on Friday, Oct 29. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Bethany, Okla.

Michael Sons, head women's basketball coach, said, "We are excited for this season. I always look forward to seeing who will step up and fill the roles on the team. We will be a young team, and we will play an exciting brand of basketball. The Sooner Athletic Conference is a strong conference, and we look forward to the challenges ahead."