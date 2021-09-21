ROHS’ Breanna Davis commits to UNT

It should be no surprise that Red Oak senior Breanna Davis would be following in her family’s footsteps.

The two-time Ellis County High School Sports Awards girls’ basketball Player of the Year announced her commitment to the University of North Texas on Monday, and will be playing next year in the same gymnasium where her father, Chris Davis, starred.

“UNT has a special place in my heart for many, many reasons,” Breanna Davis wrote on Twitter in announcing her decision. “I am excited and honored to continue the family legacy.”

Davis averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 rebounds per game for a Lady Hawks team that advanced to the Class 5A Region II semifinals last winter. Other schools that had reportedly expressed recruiting interest included Utah, Pennsylvania, Seton Hall, Rice and SMU.

Davis was voted the Most Valuable Player of District 14-5A for the second year in a row for Red Oak, where her father was recently promoted to head boys’ basketball coach after serving since 2018 as an assistant girls' coach.

As a basketball player, Chris Davis was one of the most dynamic players in UNT history. He finished his career as the second all-time leading scorer in school history with 2,254 points, and was inducted into the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.

Breanna Davis will be joining a UNT team that has enjoyed its most success since becoming a member of Conference USA. The Mean Green finished 13-7 overall and 10-4 in C-USA play this past season and are set to return most of their key players, including five graduate students projected to be on their roster.