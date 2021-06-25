SAGU names new women’s hoops assistant coach

SAGU Athletics

Southwestern Assemblies of God has selected Cheyenne Brown as the new assistant coach for the women’s basketball team. Brown comes to SAGU after having a long and successful basketball career as a player at the high school and NCAA Division I and II levels. She has also seen her successes as a coach at the junior college level for Jacksonville College.

"We are so blessed to welcome Coach Brown to the staff. She brings a wealth of knowledge to our program." states SAGU head women’s basketball coach, Michael Sons.

Brown arrives at SAGU after having a long and successful basketball career as a high school and NCAA Division I and II player. While playing for Martin’s Mill High School, Brown led her team to two state championships in 2013 and 2015. After Martin’s Mill’s state run in 2015, Brown was named the 2A State Tournament MVP, and 2A Texas State Player of the Year to cap off her successful high school season.

Following her successful high school career, Brown went on to play three years at the NCAA Division I level for Northwestern State University (La.) At Northwestern State she was named a 2017-2018 Preseason All-Southland Conference Second Team player, and she earned multiple All-Southland Conference Player of the Week honors while breaking the Northwestern State single season record for field-goal percentage. Brown achieved athletically and academically as she was named to the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Spring Honor Roll in both 2016 and 2017.

Brown finished her illustrious basketball career at Harding University, an NCAA Division II institution. In 2019 at Harding, she was named All-GAC Honorable Mention averaging 14 points per game. In 2020 she finished out her playing career being named to the All-GAC Academic team and ranking in the GAC top ten for blocked shots, blocked shots per game, field-goal percentage, offensive rebounds, and points per game.

“I am so excited to be joining the SAGU women’s basketball staff. I believe God has directed me in this path to both positively influence my life and for me to positively influence the lives of others while at SAGU. Coach Sons will be an amazing mentor and I can’t wait to get this season started,” stated Brown.

Brown began her coaching career at Jacksonville College as the assistant women’s basketball coach before finding her way to SAGU.