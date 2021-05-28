ROHS alum Davis leads her team

Barbara Boxleitner

Daily Light correspondent

Deja Davis was a top freshman for the Wabash Valley College (Ill.) women's basketball team this season.

Among two freshmen to start all 25 games, the Red Oak High School graduate played point guard. "Most freshmen don't get to come out like that," she said. "I worked hard in practice every day."

Wabash Valley head women's basketball coach Luke Scheidecker cited her decision-making and understanding of the game as strengths. Those qualities helped her to direct an offense that ranked ninth among National Junior College Athletic Association Division I teams by averaging 82 points per game, more than 20 better than the opponents' average.

"She has great poise. She did a good job of reading the defense," the coach said.

The 5-foot-6 Davis averaged 6.8 points per game, which tied for fifth on the team, and scored in double figures in seven games, including three consecutive during February. She scored a season-high 16 against Danville Area Community College, when she added five assists, three steals and two rebounds.

She led the squad by averaging 3.5 assists, with a season-high eight during an April game. Twice she had seven assists.

Defensively, she thrived in man coverage. She tied for third with 1.3 steals per game, and her season-high four against Shawnee led all players. "She's an elite defender," Scheidecker said.

Davis said she will focus this summer to improve her shooting from inside and outside, especially to finish better, which will allow her to be more consistent as a scorer.

Women's soccer

LeTourneau University defender Heather Fellows has been named to the all-American Southwest Conference second team. Also out of Red Oak High, she started all 12 games and scored once.

Women's volleyball

Southwestern Oklahoma State University freshman Lacy Mott is on the all-Great American Conference honorable mention team. The outside hitter from Waxahachie High led the team in kills and was third in digs.

Baseball

University of Oklahoma infielder Peyton Graham has been named to the all-Big 12 Conference second team. The former Indian hit .280 in starting all 51 games he played. His 11 home runs ranked second on the squad, and he had 26 runs batted in.

Men's soccer

Freshman goalkeeper Joshua Redding of Concordia University Texas is on the all-American Southwest Conference first team. The past Indian ranked sixth in the conference with a 1.11 goals against average.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.