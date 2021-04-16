A Shocker: Grant heads to Wichita State

Waxahachie High School alumnus Qua Grant is graduating again — from NCAA Division II to Division I.

After three seasons at West Texas A&M, where he became a two-time first-team All-American and led the Buffaloes to an 85-8 record and three straight trips to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight, Grant announced on Tuesday evening that he plans to transfer to Wichita State for his final two college seasons. He told the Wichita Eagle he picked WSU over Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Missouri, among other finalists.

Grant will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at WSU. He entered the NCAA’s transfer portal two weeks ago.

“After much prayer and conversation with my family, I feel that it is time to move on to the next chapter of my life, therefore with two years of eligibility, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Grant posted on Twitter. “I thank God for everyone that crossed my path during my time here at West Texas A&M.”

Grant averaged 22.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field for the Buffaloes this past season. Grant was rewarded with first-team All-Lone Star Conference and LSC All-Defensive Team honors for his performance last season.

Coming out of WHS in 2018, Grant did not have a single Division I scholarship offer despite being the do-everything guard for his high school team and helping his AAU team become the first Texas squad to win the Adidas Gauntlet.

“If I could give you the answer for why then I would tell you,” Grant told the Eagle. “But I honestly don’t know why. All I know is God doesn’t make mistakes.”

His former high school believes WSU might have found its next great player in Grant, a 6-foot-1 junior guard who led WT to the Division II national championship game this past season.

“The more you doubt him, the better he plays,” Waxahachie head coach Greg Gober said. “You look at him and you think, ‘This guy isn’t athletic.’ But how does he win? Why is he always beating guys? He was beating guys who were going to KU and Texas and all of these high-end recruits in high school.

“It’s really a compliment to him for sticking with it, fighting through and proving people wrong. What he did was bet on himself. He didn’t bet on somebody else doing something for him. He bet on himself and he got it done.”

Grant averaged 14.9 points as a freshman while earning LSC Freshman of the Year honors, then followed that up by averaging 20.7 and 22.4 points in his sophomore and junior seasons.

Grant punched WT’s ticket back to the Elite Eight this season with a career-high 40 points on 12-of-22 shooting, including seven 3-pointers.

“So many people judge kids on their measurables,” Gober told the Eagle. “How tall is he? What’s their reach? What’s his vertical? They evaluate players way too much on just that. Qua might not look like the prototypical guard, but the bottom line is he is a great basketball player. When he’s been given the opportunity, he’s proven it against anybody he’s played against.

“He’s going to become a fan favorite at Wichita State because of the way he plays. And his demeanor. He’s always been a kid who just finds a way to win. He wins the room. He wins the fans. He wins everywhere he goes on the court. Wherever he goes, people always become Qua fans.”