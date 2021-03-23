Grant earns NABC honors

Daily Light report

CANYON — West Texas A&M's Qua Grant and Joel Murray were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-South Central First Team on Monday morning. It marks the second straight season that the dynamic duo has earned first team all-district honors.

Grant picks up NABC All-District honors for a third straight year after averaging a career-best in points, rebounds and assists. The junior guard is scoring 22.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game having recorded eight double-doubles and the program's first triple-double under seventh year head coach Tom Brown.

Grant, a Waxahachie native, has been playing some of the best basketball of his career over the past five games as he was named the Most Valuable Player of the South Central Regional Tournament and LSC Tournament. He scored a career-high 40 points in the regional final to help the Buffs reach the Elite Eight for the fourth time in program history. He also scored 34 in the LSC Tournament Final to help WT defeat St. Edward's for the second consecutive year.

Murray is having one of the best offensive seasons in program history as the junior guard is scoring a Lone Star Conference-best 23.5 points per game, shooting 48.9 percent from the floor, 31.0 percent from 3-point range and 80.8 percent from the free throw line. He has scored in double figures in 18 games this season, including a career-high 37 points in the regular season finale against Lubbock Christian, where he was named the LSC Offensive Player of the Week. The Rowlett native was also named to the LSC All-Defensive Time for the third time after ranking fourth in the conference in steals per game (1.8/game). He is also the program's all-time leader in steals with 167.

The Buffs were named the No. 1 seed for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight after winning their third straight South Central Regional Championship and will face Daemen College on Wednesday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. Tip is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.