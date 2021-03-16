SAGU announces ticket info for NAIA nationals

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s basketball team has qualified for the 2021 NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship in Kansas City, Mo., March 18-23.

The Lions are scheduled to play their first game against Morningside College on Friday, March 19, at 5:30 p.m. SAGU basketball fans wishing to attend the game will need to follow the directions or risk arriving at the venue without the capacity to secure a ticket.

Ticket information

The NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship is being played with limited spectator seating. For the round of sixteen games on Friday, SAGU is limited to 68 spectators.

These 68 spectator seats are arranged in 17 pods of 4 in the seating section reserved for SAGU families and fans; groups greater than 4 individuals will be seated in two separate pods.

For SAGU fans to secure one of the 68 available seats they will need to email spaschall@sagu.edu and provide their name and other names of all individuals in the party.

The first 68 individuals will receive an email confirmation from the SAGU Athletic Department.

To claim the seat designation at the venue, SAGU fans will need to identify themselves at the ticket booth to claim seats.

All prices and terms will apply when purchasing the tickets at the venue. This process will be repeated for each round SAGU plays in the Men’s Basketball National Championship. However, an additional 68 seats will be provided each round.

Please direct any questions or concerns to Dr. Jesse Godding, SAGU Athletic Director, at jgodding@sagu.edu .