SAGU top seed at NAIA tourney

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s basketball team earned a bid to the NAIA Tournament being selected as a No. 1 seed in the South Region.

With the No. 1 seed, SAGU will receive a first-round bye and will face the winner of No. 2 Cumberlands University and No. 3 Xavier University.

The Sooner Athletic Conference regular-season conference champions will go into the tournament 10-2, boasting the Player of the Year (Joshua Kashila), Newcomer of the Year (Joel Polius), and John Hudson Coach of the Year (Head Coach Delton Deal).

The opening round of the tournament will kick-off in Alexandria, La. at the Rapides Parish Coliseum (www.rpclive.org). The Lions will play this Saturday, March 13 at 3 p.m.

Ticket cost will be $15, and all seats in the venue are reserved. Each ticket is valid for an entire day. There are approximately 1,000 tickets available. Note: Ticketmaster fees apply for all online sales.

All games will be live streamed through the Generals Sports Network (www.lsuagenerals.com/watch). Broadcast cost will be $7.95 per game or $24.95 for an all-tournament pass (includes all men’s and women’s games).