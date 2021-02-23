No. 9 Lions crowned SAC regular-season champs

SAGU Athletics

Southwestern Assemblies of God University’s men’s basketball team has gone on an incredible run the last stretch of the season. The No. 9-nationally-ranked Lions boast a 9-1 record on the season, where their only loss came from an overtime thriller with Wayland Baptist University.

On both ends the Lions are getting it done, as they rank 5th in the NAIA in 3-point field goals made and have a winning margin of 13 points. The resilient bunch has proven on multiple occasions that they can be national champion contenders, and by winning the Sooner Athletic Conference regular season championship the first step of the goal is complete.

The No. 9-ranked Lions will be the No. 1 seed heading into the SAC tournament, and therefore get to host the first round of the tournament on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Oklahoma Panhandle State University in the Sheaffer Center.

Senior Joel Polius ranks No. 1 in NAIA in offensive rebounds per game (4). He’s averaging a double-double this season with rebounds and points.

Sophomore Noah Boling ranks 3rd in the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage (55 percent). He’s 9th in free throw percentage (91 percent).

Senior Joshua Kashila is averaging 21 points this season and shooting 50% from the 3-point line. He’s been recognized for Player of the Week and has been a key player for the Lions since his return.

SAC women: Langston 78, SAGU 67

Southwestern Assemblies of God University women’s basketball competed in their final game of the season at home against Langston University.

The Lady Lions’ slow start put them in a tough spot as they were down 46-23 at the half. A big second half led by the senior cast of Kiara Glenn, Sydney Meador and Alexis Casher put the Lady Lions as close as 8 points in the fourth quarter, but the halftime deficit was too much for them to overcome.

Tamera Derrough led the Lady Lions with 18 points, and Meador finished the game with 14 points and 5 rebounds.

Casher had 11 points and 10 rebounds and finished the season averaging a double-double; and Glenn, a senior from Ennis, contributed with 15 points.