SAGU men top John Brown, win 7th straight

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s basketball team picked up their seventh straight win on Friday night with a 99-87 Sooner Athletic Conference victory over John Brown University.

The Lions continued their consistent shooting from the 3-point line, going 13-of-27 (48 percent) and all five starters were in double digits for scoring.

Nathan Bailey had a career high in points with 23, and also added 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Joshua Kashila put his stamp on the game with 15 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds; Joel Polius finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds; and Isaiah Boling added 15 points and 5 rebounds.

In the first half of the game, the Lions were in a battle as neither team could take control of the game, and going into halftime the Lions took a 3-point lead, 45-42. The second half was routine for the Lions as they came out and took control of the game.

SAGU forced 17 turnovers, and their defensive stops led to scoring opportunities on the other end. The Lions were able to win and score 99 points in back to back games; they’re in an undeniable rhythm and closing out games have become routine.

SAC women: JBU 68, SAGU 63

The SAGU women’s basketball team played a tight game at home Friday night against John Brown University, coming away with a 68-63 loss.

The Lady Lions came out hot, shooting 44 percent from the 3-point line for the game which helped them take a 8-point lead into halftime. A quick run out of halftime by JBU tied the game early in the third quarter, with JBU taking a 38-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was back and forth throughout; JBU was up 3 with 30 seconds left in the game and the Lady Lions had a chance to tie but couldn’t get a shot off. JBU knocked down two free throws to seal the game.

Sydney Meador led the Lady Lions with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, while Lauren Baker scored 16 points off the bench and Ennis senior Kiara Glenn contributed with 14 points and 4 assists.