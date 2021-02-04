SAGU men hold off OCU at home

SAGU Athletics

Senior Joshua Kashila scored 31 points — one point better than his season debut last week — as Southwestern Assemblies of God University’s men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma City University, 81-80, on Tuesday night in a game originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The first half was a high tempo, high scoring half led by Kashila, who came out hot and scored 21 of his points in the half. The Lions led at the half, 53-48.

The pace of the game slowed down in the second half, as both teams locked in on the defensive end. Down the stretch the Lions were able to get some key stops, and points from a resilient group.

In the final 30 seconds OCU had the ball with the shot clock off and eventually would be able to take the final shot; the Lions forced a turnover and came down and scored the deciding point to win the game 81-80.

Isaiah Boling added 10 points, 4 assists and 3 steals; and Domani Villaruel scored 10 key points off the bench. Howard Turner had 8 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds off the bench.

SAGU forced 23 turnovers.

The Lions were slated to be back in action Thursday night on the road against Wayland Baptist University.