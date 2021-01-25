SAGU men win SAC showdown

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s basketball team took control in the second half Saturday afternoon and came away with a 99-82 home victory over an undefeated University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma team in a Sooner Athletic Conference showdown.

It was a team effort and the Lions welcomed back a pivotal player in senior Joshua Kashila, who scored 30 points in his first game back. Fellow senior Joel Polius finished with another double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds; and sophomore Noah Boling shot 5-of-9 on the game and 4-of-7 from the 3-point line, adding 16 points.

The first half was all Lions as they set the pace and tempo with their defense. Three-point shooting set them apart as well as they shot 7-of-17 in the first half. Going into halftime the Lions had a 9-point lead with a score of 46-37.

In the second half USAO went on an early run to cut the deficit down, but the Lions quickly gathered themselves.

SAGU forced a total of 21 turnovers.

The Lions will be back in action Thursday on the road against Southwestern Christian University. Start time is scheduled for 8 p.m.

SAC women: USAO 83, SAGU 50

The SAGU women’s basketball team played its second home game of the spring at home against conference unbeaten USAO, falling 83-50.

Early in the first quarter the Lady Lions were out of rhythm as USAO went on 13-3 run to start the game. The Lady Lions fought back to win the second quarter, but still looked to fight back from 14 points down at halftime.

Throughout the second half the Lady Lions showed resilience and pride while they fought back into the game.

Senior Alexis Casher recorded her second double-double in back to back games, finishing with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Freshman Lauren Chestang added 10 points.

The Lady Lions will be back in action Thursday on the road against Southwestern Christian University. Start time is scheduled for 6 p.m.