SAGU men win on road at JBU

SAGU Athletics

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s basketball team were on the road for their match up with John Brown University. The final score was 75-72.

Throughout the first half, the game saw multiple lead changes, with both teams trying to find their rhythm. JBU was up three points and extended its lead coming out of halftime.

The Lions came out in the second half slow and with a lid on the rim; they battled back with defensive stops but still were down most of the half. In the last three minutes of the game the Lions went on a 13-3 run, accompanied by some clutch free throws from Alerick Hall and Joel Polius.

The defensive mindset of the Lions has really set them apart this season. Down the stretch they’re depending on stops on the defensive end and smart, good shots to finish off their opponents.

Polius finished the game with 23 points and 15 rebounds. His presence in the paint throughout the season has been dominant.

Cody Farmer shot 3-of-7 from the 3-point line and scored 11 points; and Howard Turner had a balanced game on both ends with nine points and five rebounds.

SAGU had 28 bench points and forced 19 turnovers.

JBU is still searching for its first win of the season and the Lions were trying to bounce back from an overtime loss on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, the Lions will be on the road to face Mid-America Christian University in Moore, Okla. Start time is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.