SAGU Lions drop overtime thriller

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s basketball team played an overtime thriller against Wayland Baptist University. Going into overtime, WBU finished the game going on a 13-3 run with a final score of 93-83.

Intensity was high as both teams’ fierce competitors came to play. Early the Lions saw themselves down in part to the good 3-point shooting of WBU, which gave them a halftime lead of 41-34.

The Lions came to play in the second half turning WBU 7-point lead into a double-digit lead in their favor. The final two minutes ensued craziness with SAGU taking a 10-point lead with 1 minute remaining. 57 seconds later the game was tied, with SAGU getting the final shot.

Joel Polius was dominant in the paint. He was the high point man on the night scoring 19 points and adding 17 rebounds. Noah Boling finished the game with 14 points, five assists and two steals. Nathan Bailey added 10 points and seven rebounds.

SAGU forced 15 turnovers, and added eight steals.

On Saturday, the Lions will be on the road to face John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Ark. Start time is scheduled for 2 p.m. JBU is not allowing fans.

SAC women: WBU 89, SAGU 70

The SAGU women’s basketball team played their second conference game against the No. 2 team in the NAIA, Wayland Baptist University. The final score was 89-70 with the backcourt led by Tamera Derrough and Sydney Meador, who took on most of the responsibility of scoring.

The game started off slow for the Lady Lions as they went down early in the first half. Despite a strong push, the Lady Lions looked at a double-figure deficit going into halftime.

In the second half the Lady Lions woke up and cut the lead in half but it wasn’t enough for a disciplined WBU team.

“We played a good team tonight,” head coach Mike Sons said.” We built some momentum heading into next game and we’re looking forward to building something special in the future.”

Derrough scored a season-high 28 points, and added seven rebounds and five assists. Meador had a solid night for the Lady Lions with 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Lions will be back in action Thursday, Jan. 21. They will play against Mid-America Christian University in Moore, Okla. Start time is scheduled for 6 p.m.