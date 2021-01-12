SAGU duo reaches 1,000 points in win

SAGU Athletics

Both Sydney Meador and Kiara Glenn finished the game with 1,000 career points as the Southwestern Assemblies of God University women’s basketball team held off Oklahoma Panhandle State University, 78-74, on Saturday night in the spring conference opener.

Glenn, a senior from Ennis, led the Lions with 17 points and 5 assists. She finished the game with 2 clutch free throws to put her over 1,000 career points.

Sophomore Lauren Baker added 17 points as well, she went 3-5 from the 3-point line, and senior Alexis Casher scored 16 points and added 7 rebounds.

SAGU forced 18 turnovers, and had 4 steals to go along with that.

The game started with both teams trying to find a rhythm. After a pretty even first quarter the Lady Lions came out and scored 35 points in the second quarter, taking a 25-point lead into halftime.

The Lady Lions came out flat to start the second half, but were able to pull away in the final seconds of the game.

“Hats off to OPSU, they have a really good team and some great shooters as well,” SAGU head coach Mike Sons said. “I was proud of our girls and how they stayed with the plan. It was a good team win.”

SAC men: SAGU 99, OPSU 67

The SAGU men’s basketball team opened Sooner Athletic Conference play against Oklahoma Panhandle State University with a final score of 99-67.

Dominant from the start, the Lions followed a game plan that helped them take a 20-point lead into the half. The second half was all Lions as they extended their lead to 32 points.

The Lions entered play Saturday without their head coach, but that didn’t seem to be a problem for a mature resilient team. Able to show that the firepower is still there, and that they’re ready to compete, this matchup with OPSU was significant because it symbolizes the start of conference play in the SAC.

SAGU finished the game shooting 57% from the 3 point line, going 13-of-24. SAGU forced 28 turnovers, and added 6 blocks.

Sophomore Noah Boling was the high point man for the night. He finished the game with 15 points. Senior Nathan Bailey added 13 points and 5 rebounds.