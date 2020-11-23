SAGU men's basketball wins home opener

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s basketball team played their home opener on Tuesday night against Dallas Christian College and won, 91-57.

The boys were eager to touch the floor and played with effort the whole night regardless of the score. The Lions were in control the entire game; they opened the game on a 22-3 run which would set the pace for the rest of the game.

Coach Delton Deal was able to play all 12 of his players and each of them was able to score in the game.

This was the first game of the season for the Lions due to multiple delays and cancelations. This will be their only game of the semester as well. They will be back competing in the spring.

Joel Polius netted 12 points with 14 rebounds. He also had some rim shaking dunks that got the crowd rowdy. Cody Farmer added 11 points off the bench. The 3-point specialist was locked and loaded hitting his first two 3 pointers.

SAGU shot the ball well and ended the game with 17 assists as a team. The Lions forced 26 turnovers, and outrebounded DCC by 33 rebounds.

The Lions led at halftime, 48-27.