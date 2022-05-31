SAGU’s Watson named NCCAA Pitcher of Year

SAGU Athletics

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The National Christian College Athletic Association has released its baseball postseason awards and Michael Watson of SAGU has been named the 2022 NCCAA National Pitcher of the Year.

Watson’s highlights for 2022 are below:

• 1st Team All-American NCCAA, Pitcher of the Year for Central Region

• 1st Team All-Sooner Athletic Conference

• posted a 2.99 ERA in over 90 innings on the mound

• 140 K's rank 3rd nationally in the NAIA and first in the Sooner Athletic Conference. (SAGU single-season record)

• Top-5 nationally with 13.95 strikeouts per nine innings

• 10 wins, ranks 2nd in the Sooner Athletic Conference, 17th nationally (SAGU single-season record)

• .160 Opponent Batting Average

• 13 runners picked off

Congratulations to Michael Watson and the Lions baseball program on a historic 2022 campaign. The link to the NCCAA Baseball Postseason awards can be found at: https://thenccaa.org/sports/2021/6/28/BB_Awards_2022.aspx