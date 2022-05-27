SAGU places 5 on all-SAC baseball

SAGU Athletics

Headed by two first-team all-conference selections and three second-team all-conference selections, including a gold glover, 5 SAGU baseball standouts have been selected for the Sooner Athletic All-Conference honors, the league office announced last week. With five SAGU players selected to the all-conference teams, it marks the most all-conference selections in program history.

The Lions earned many firsts during the 2022 season including: most wins in program history, longest winning streak in program history, third place in the Sooner Athletic Conference during the regular season, one player with 200 career hits on the offensive end and 200 career strikeouts on the mound (Ben Bills), and one pitcher with the single-season strikeouts record (Michael Watson).

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Michael Watson was chosen for first team all-conference honors as a starting pitcher. The Glen Rose product was selected as first-team all-conference for the first time in his career, leading the Sooner Athletic Conference in strikeouts with 133 and ranking third nationally in strikeouts. Going into the postseason, Watson has posted a 2.54 ERA and a 10-1 record with 85 innings pitched. Allowing just 38 hits and 28 runs, the left-hander has struck out 133 batters while walking 66.

Senior Ben Bills was chosen for first team all-conference honors as a designated hitter. The York, Pa. product was selected first-team all-conference after his historic senior season where he set SAGU career records in hits, homeruns, RBIs, doubles, and total bases. Bills also joined the 200-200 club with 200 career strikeouts on the mound and 200 career hits on the offensive end. This marks the third time in his career that he has been given all-conference honors, earning it during the 2019, 2021, and now 2022 season. Bills heads into postseason play with a .338 average, .439 on base percentage, and an .891 OPS in his 157 at bats. He leads SAGU with 53 hits and he has 35 RBIs on the season.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Ethan Nors was chosen for second team all-conference for the first time in his career, and he was selected as the gold glove recipient for pitchers in the Sooner Athletic Conference. The Corsicana product led SAGU in innings pitched with 91 total innings. Considered the ace of the staff, Nors posted a 3.26 ERA and heads into postseason play with a 7-3 record. He currently has 93 strikeouts on the year, placing him only behind SAGU's Michael Watson, while walking just 21 batters. In his 15 appearances, Nors has posted a .218 batting average against and given up just 33 earned runs.

Sophomore JV Verdin was chosen for second-team all-conference for the first time in his career at shortstop. The Dallas product posted a career season, hitting .329 in his 155 at bats. He heads into the postseason with 51 hits, 37 RBIs, and 66 total bases. Verdin started all 50 games at shortstop for the Lions, fielding .932 with 113 assists, 58 puts outs, and 16 double plays while making just 13 errors in his 190 total chances.

Finally, junior outfielder Bryson Collins was chosen for second team all-conference for the first time in his career. The Mansfield product led SAGU in at-bats (162), runs scored (57), triples (3), homeruns (6), total bases (84), slugging percentage (.519), walks (37), on base percentage (.442), and stolen bases (25). The lead-off hitter started and played in 49 games throughout the 2022 season with a majority of his time seen in centerfield. Collins posted a .978 fielding percentage with just 2 errors in his 91 total chances. He heads into the postseason with 87 putouts and 2 assists.