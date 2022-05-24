SAGU wraps up historic baseball campaign

SAGU Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — SAGU baseball was eliminated from the 2022 NCCAA World Series at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy after splitting the day 1-1.

The Lions eliminated College of the Ozarks in their first game of the day after taking a 10-9 win in extra innings on a Sonny Boyd walk-off SAC bunt, but they were eliminated by Northwestern University after falling 5-3, marking their second loss of the World Series.

SAGU ends their historic season setting the program wins record, the program wins streak record, finishing the SAC regular season with their highest ever rank, having the most all-conference selections in program history, and making the NCCAA World Series for the first time in program history. The Lions finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 38-16.

Game One

SAGU defeated College of the Ozarks 10-9 on Monday morning thanks to a walk-off from Sonny Boyd. The game was tied at nine with SAGU batting in the bottom of the tenth when Boyd put down a perfect sacrifice bunt, scoring one run and giving the Lions the extra innings victory.

Timothy Compomizzi collected four hits in five at bats to help lead SAGU to victory. Compomizzi doubled in the first, singled in the fourth, singled in the sixth, and singled in the tenth.

The Lions opened up the scoring in the second inning when Bryson Collins singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. SAGU would notch three runs in the fourth inning as JV Verdin, Justin De Los Santos, and Craig Venable each had RBIs in the frame.

Grant McManus earned the win for SAGU. McManus went two-thirds of an inning, allowing zero runs on one hit and walking zero. Logan Mann got the start on the bump for the Lions. The senior submarine pitcher went five innings, allowing eight hits and four runs, striking out two and walking zero. Ben Bills came in for relief going three innings and allowing five hits and four runs while striking out four and walking just one. Kaden Kneip also came in for relief going one and third innings, allowing zero hits and one run while striking out two and walking one.

Ryan Daggs took the loss for College of the Ozarks. The righthander surrendered three runs on four hits over two innings, striking out two and walking one. Tyler Buchanan started the game for the Bobcats. The hurler lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out one and walking one.

SAGU tallied 15 hits throughout the game. Timothy Compomizzi, Bryson Collins, Justin De Los Santos, and Cade Dorethy each racked up multiple hits for SAGU while Compomizzi led with four hits in his five at bats.

Game Two

Game two on Monday against the University of Northwestern was a heartbreaker for SAGU, as they lost the lead late in a 5-3 defeat. The game was tied at three with the Eagles batting in the bottom of the seventh when Aaron Stevenson singled on 2-0 count, scoring one run.

Sam Ludazack was the winning pitcher for Northwestern. The righty went seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out one. Severson threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Grant McManus took the loss for SAGU. The righty lasted one and one-third innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out one and walking zero. Jadon Harper started the game for the Lions. Harper allowed two hits and two runs over five innings, striking out two. Logan Mann also entered the game in relief, throwing one and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and one run.

SAGU totaled eight hits in the game. Timothy Compomizzi and Luis Salazar each managed two hits to lead SAGU.