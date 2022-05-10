SAGU baseball falls in SAC tourney opener

SAGU Athletics

CHICKASHA, Okla. — SAGU fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 3-1 loss to Wayland Baptist on Friday in the opening round of the Sooner Athletic Conference baseball tournament.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Wayland Baptist's pitchers struck out 14 batters while SAGU's pitchers sat down five.

In the second inning, Wayland got their offense started when Arturo Disla hit a solo homer to take the 1-0 lead over the Lions.

Deric Trevino earned the win for Wayland. The pitcher surrendered one run on six hits over seven innings, striking out ten and walking one. Chase Jones and Jose Suero entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Ethan Nors took the loss for SAGU. Nors surrendered three runs on nine hits over seven and a third innings, striking out five.

Justin De Los Santos went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lions in hits.

The Pioneers racked up nine hits. Disla and Jack Kolich each managed multiple hits for Wayland. Disla led with three hits in four at bats.