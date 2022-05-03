Bills no-hitter propels Lions to sweep

SAGU Athletics

Ben Bills was brilliant on the pitcher's mound in game one of the Sunday doubleheader against Bacone. The righthander threw a no-hitter to lead SAGU past Bacone 9-0. The Lions kept their momentum in Game 2, taking the game 10-3 and completing the four-game sweep.

Bills recently joined the 200/200 club with 200 career strikeouts on the mound and 200 hits on the offensive end. In his final game pitched at the SAGU Baseball Field, the senior from York, Pa, threw a seven-inning, no-hit shutout while striking out nine and walking just two.

SAGU got on the board in the first inning when Alejandro Garcia doubled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run. The Lions went on to score three runs in the fifth inning as well. Luis Salazar, Craig Venable, and Matt Daiy each had RBIs in the frame.

Bills improves to 4-1 on the year. The righty lasted seven innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out nine and walking two.

Alexander Holland took the loss for Bacone College. The righthander went four and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on four hits and striking out four.

Garcia led SAGU with two hits in three at bats.

In Game 2, an early lead helped SAGU defeat Bacone College 10-3. The Lions scored on a double by Bills in the first inning, a sacrifice fly by Garcia in the first inning, and a single by Bryson Collins in the second inning.

After Bacone College scored two runs in the top of the sixth, SAGU answered with two of their own. Bacone College scored when Jackson Hitt drew a walk, scoring one run and Dawson Orso singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. SAGU then answered when Bills doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

Grant McManus was the winning pitcher for SAGU. The righthander went four innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out five. Logan Mann, Jadon Harper, and Kaden Kneip all put in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.

Logan Bush took the loss for Bacone College. The lefthander lasted four innings, allowing six hits and six runs while striking out two.

The Lions saw the ball well in game two, racking up eight hits in the game. Bills and Cade Hendricks each collected two hits to lead the Lions.

SAGU will now face Dallas Christian College in their final regular season game of the year on Tuesday, May 3, at 2:00 PM in Dallas, Texas. Next, SAGU will set their sights on making a run in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament in Oklahoma City and Chickasha, Okla.

Coach wins No. 250

In a doubleheader Saturday against Bacone College, SAGU head baseball coach Matt Cornacchione reached the 250 career wins milestone.

Previously, on April 22, in a come from behind 7-6 victory over Mid-America Christian, Cornacchione reached 100 wins at SAGU in just his four years at the helm of the program. Cornacchione has a record at SAGU of 104-78.

Cornacchione inherited the SAGU Baseball Program in 2019 and has since given the Lions three winning seasons in a row, starting in 2020. Under his leadership, SAGU has broken the single season wins record twice (2021, 2022) and the program win streak record.

SAGU has seen its best season in program history during 2022 as the Lions now sit at 33-12 overall and 16-8 in the Sooner Athletic Conference, claiming third place in the SAC heading into the conference tournament. After the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament, the Lions will set their hopes on making an NAIA National Tournament Regional for the first time in program history.