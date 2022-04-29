SAGU’s Watson earns SAC pitching honors

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — SAGU's Michael Watson secured Sooner Athletic Conference baseball pitcher of the week honors for April 18-24.

Watson gave SAGU its first conference hurler of the week since March 20-26, 2017, when Augie Martinez grabbed the award.

Watson piled up 13 strikeouts while earning the win in SAGU's 3-1 victory over Mid-America Christian last Saturday in Oklahoma City. The sophomore lefthander allowed two hits, three walks, and one run over seven innings pitched. Watson reached double digits in strikeouts for the eighth time this season.

Watson has posted an 8-1 record, 2.50 earned run average and 117 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched in 2022. The Lions collected their first series sweep of Mid-America Christian, most wins in a season (31), and third place in the conference standings.