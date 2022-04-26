SAGU claims pair at MACU

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — SAGU baseball completed the series sweep over Mid-America Christian University after taking both games of the doubleheader on Saturday at the MACU Baseball Field. The Lions took game one on Saturday 4-1 and game two 3-1.

Two great pitching performances from Ethan Nors and Michael Watson allowed SAGU to take both games. With these two wins, SAGU now breaks their 2021 wins record (29), pushing themselves over 30 wins.

The 2022 SAGU baseball team has now set the program wins record with 31 wins during the 2022 season. The Lions sit at 31-12 overall and finish regular season conference play at 16-8, securing the third-place spot in the Sooner Athletic Conference behind No. 4 nationally ranked Oklahoma City University and No. 10 nationally ranked Science and Arts.

SAGU will face Bacone College in their final regular season series of the year on Saturday starting at noon. They will then set their sites on the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament, which takes place May 6-9 in Oklahoma City and Chickasha, Okla.

Game One

Ethan Nors got the win on the mound, pitching a seven-inning complete game. The righthander allowed just four hits and one run over his seven-innings pitched, striking out seven and walking two. This marks Nors' sixth win of the year, and he has posted a 3.17 ERA over his 76.2 innings pitched.

The Lions got things started on offense in the third inning as Craig Venable lined out to right field, scoring one run on a sacrifice fly. The Lions went on to build their lead as Alejandro Garcia's ground ball scored Bryson Collins and give SAGU the 2-0 lead in the third inning. Collins extended the Lions' lead in the top of the seventh as he hit a two-run homerun to right field, scoring two and giving SAGU the 4-1 lead and eventual victory.

Justin De Los Santos led the Lions offensively, going 2-2 with two singles.

Game Two

Michael Watson got the win on the mound, pitching a seven-inning complete game. The lefthander allowed just two hits and one run over his seven-innings pitched, striking out thirteen and walking three. This marks Watson's eighth win of the year, and he has posted a 2.50 ERA over his 72.0 innings pitched.

The Lions got things started on offense early as Craig Venable doubled to right field in the first inning, scoring Bryson Collins just two batters into the game. The Lions continued their offensive surge in the first inning as Timothy Compomizzi singled to right field, scoring Venable. MACU quickly answered in the bottom of the first inning, scoring one run to put SAGU up just 2-1.

Game two of the day saw a strong pitchers dual, and Michael Watson was able to hold the Evangels to just one run scored. In the top of the sixth inning, JV Verdin doubled to right-center, scoring Matt Daiy and extending the Lions' lead to 3-1.

That proved to be enough as Watson shut down MACU in the seventh inning, leading the Lions to a three-game sweep.