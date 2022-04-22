Lions fall to No. 3 LSU-Shreveport in extras

SAGU Athletics

SHREVEPORT, La. — A walk-off left SAGU baseball on the wrong end of a 6-5 defeat to the No. 3 nationally-ranked Louisiana State University-Shreveport (41-3) on Wednesday in the bottom of the 10th inning.

The game was tied at five with LSU-S batting in the bottom of the 10th when Zeke Maldonado doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run and ending the game.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Lions were one strike away from walking away with a 5-3 victory, but the Pilots' Zyon Avery homered to center field on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs and sending the game to extra innings.

Chase Guitreau earned the win for LSU-S. The righty surrendered zero runs on one hit over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking zero. Nathan Cachu and Clay Glover entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Grant McManus took the loss for SAGU. The righty surrendered zero runs on one hit, walking zero. Ben Bills started the game for SAGU. The right hander allowed two hits and one run over two innings, striking out three and walking zero. Trent Sholders started the game for LSU-S. The righthander lasted four and third innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out three and walking one.

The Pilots launched two home runs on the day. Allbry Major had a long ball in the fourth inning and Zyon Avery had a four-bagger in the ninth inning.

SAGU collected 10 hits on the day. JV Verdin, Alejandro Garcia, Craig Venable, and Timothy Compomizzi each had multiple hits for the Lions. Verdin went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead SAGU in hits. The Lions were sure-handed and didn't commit any errors.

SAGU now sits at 28-12 on the year, and they are one game away from tying the program's season win record, which they broke during the 2021 season.

The Lions were scheduled to continue Sooner Athletic Conference play on the road as they face Mid-America Christian University of Oklahoma City in a doubleheader on Friday afternoon.