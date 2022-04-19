SAGU drops 3 at home to OCU

SAGU Athletics

SAGU baseball dropped all three games of a weekend series to Oklahoma City University. After a 6-0 loss in Friday’s series opener, the Lions fell 8-3 in a hard-fought game, and they weren't able to bounce back in the second game of the day, falling 21-0.

SAGU now sits at 28-11 on the year and 13-8 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. They will now face LSU Shreveport in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Game One

SAGU watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 6-0 loss to Oklahoma City University on Friday. The Stars took the lead on a single in the second inning.

The Lions struggled to put runs on the board and had a time containing the Oklahoma City offense. In the second inning, the Stars got their offense started when Frederic Walter singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Eli Davis took the win for Oklahoma City. The lefthander surrendered zero runs on five hits over eight innings, striking out seven. Tyler Polk threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Ethan Nors took the loss for the Lions. The righty went seven innings, allowing six runs on nine hits, striking out four and walking one. Cade Dorethy, Craig Venable, JV Verdin, Cade Hendricks, and Ben Bills each collected one hit to lead the Lions. Oklahoma City racked up 11 hits in the game.

Game Two

SAGU fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 8-3 loss to Oklahoma City University on Saturday. OCU took the lead on a home run in the second inning. The Lions also fell despite out hitting the Stars seven to six.

OCU fired up the offense in the second inning when Frank Walter homered on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs. The Lions would respond in the second and fifth inning, but the Stars would put three runs in the seventh inning to give themselves a comfortable lead.

Michael Watson took the loss for SAGU. The lefthander went six innings, allowing five runs on three hits and striking out eleven. Watson now records his first loss on the year.

Tanner Shoeninger was the winning pitcher for OCU. The pitcher went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out three.

Bryson Collins, Timothy Compomizzi, Alejandro Garcia, JV Verdin, Cade Hendricks, Ben Bills, and Corinthian Jones each managed one hit to lead SAGU.

Game Three

The Lions watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 21-0 loss to Oklahoma City in game two of the Saturday doubleheader. The Lions struggled to put run on the board all weekend as they were shut out in two of the three games.

OCU would get on the board in first inning as Cade Stephens doubled on a 1-1 count. The Stars would go on to put up eight runs in the second inning.

Logan Mann took the loss for SAGU. The righthander went one innings, allowing five runs on two hits, striking out one and walking one.

Tanner Sparks was the winning pitcher for OCU. The pitcher surrendered zero runs on one hit over four innings, striking out three and walking one. OCU tallied three home runs on the day as well.

Maddox Henderson, Alejandro Garcia, and Eric Crum each collected one hit to lead SAGU.