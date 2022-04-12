Baseball Lions win series, but end streak

SAGU Athletics

BETHANY, Okla. — SAGU baseball split the doubleheader with Southwestern Christian on Saturday. The Lions took game one 6-3 but dropped game two 4-2.

With the game one win, SAGU took the weekend series 2-1 over the Eagles. With the game two loss, the Lions end their 13-game winning streak dating back to March 18. The 13-game winning streak was the longest in program history.

SAGU now sits at 28-8 overall and 13-5 in Sooner Athletic Conference play, holding the third spot in the conference behind Oklahoma City University and Science and Arts.

The Lions were scheduled to face Dallas Christian College on Tuesday afternoon in a single, nine-inning game. SAGU's next weekend conference series will be against the No. 5 nationally ranked Oklahoma City University Stars.

Game One

SAGU was victorious over Southwestern Christian in game one, taking it 6-3. The Eagles would get things started in the first inning when Jhors Gomez drew a walk and scored on a wild pitch. SAGU would respond in the third inning as Bryson Collins tripled to center field, scoring Matt Daiy. Craig Venable would follow as he singled, scoring Collins and taking the 2-1 lead.

The Eagles would tie things up at 2 in the top of the fourth inning, but in the bottom of the fourth inning the Lions would take the lead for good. In the fourth, Bryson Collins hit a shot and reach on error, scoring two runs. Collins would eventually score on a wild pitch to make the game 5-2.

Michael Watson was the winning pitcher for SAGU. The lefty lasted seven innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out ten. Watson now sits at 7-0 on the year with 92 strikeouts.

Jose Perez took the loss for Southwestern Christian. The pitcher surrendered five runs on four hits over three and a third innings, striking out three.

The Lions totaled eight hits in the first game of the day. Justin De Los Santos racked up two hits to lead SAGU.

Game Two

Southwestern Christian scored three runs in the fifth inning. Erasmo Mavarez and Joseph Boone each had RBIs in the frame. Gabriel Figueroa earned the victory on the mound. The ace surrendered two runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out five.

Kaden Kneip took the loss for SAGU. The righthander allowed one hit and four runs over one inning. Logan Mann started the game for the Lions. The pitcher allowed two hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out one and walking one.

Timothy Compomizzi, Cade Dorethy, Justin De Los Santos, Bryson Collins, and JV Verdin each collected one hit to lead SAGU.