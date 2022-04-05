Baseball Lions’ win streak goes to 11

SAGU Athletics

SAGU baseball took three games over Wayland Baptist University on Friday and Saturday, giving them the series sweep.

The Lions took game one 4-2 and game two 2-1 after two outstanding pitching performances from Ethan Nors and Michael Watson. A walk-off double by Cade Dorethy led SAGU past Wayland Baptist in the final game of the series 3-2 on Saturday.

With the sweep, SAGU baseball has now won 11 games in a row. They improve to 26-7 on the year and 11-4 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

SAGU was scheduled to head to Dallas Christian College in a mid-week away game on Tuesday afternoon in Dallas.

Game One

Wayland Baptist got things started in the first inning when Arturo Disla singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run. After the Pioneers scored one run in the top of the third, SAGU answered quickly with one of their own. The Pioneers scored as Disla doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. The Lions then answered when Craig Venable singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

SAGU pulled away for good with three runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, JV Verdin singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run, and Justin De Los Santos' sac fly scored two runs for the Lions. Ethan Nors got the win for SAGU. The right hander threw a complete game, allowing eight hits and two runs while striking out seven and walking one.

Venable went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lions in hits.

Game Two

SAGU took the lead late and defeated Wayland Baptist 2-1 on Friday afternoon. The game was tied at one with the Lions batting in the bottom of the sixth when Timothy Compomizzi singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Michael Watson struck out seven, while Wayland Baptist's pitchers sat down three. The Pioneers got things started in the first innings when Jake Green grounded out, scoring one run.

The Lions evened things up at one in the bottom of the first inning when Alejandro Garcia singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Watson was the winning pitcher for SAGU. The southpaw lasted seven innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out seven. As a team, the Lions racked up eight hits in game two. Garcia and Bryson Collins each collected two hits to lead SAGU. The Lions were sure-handed and didn't commit a single error.

Game Three

A walk-off double led SAGU past Wayland Baptist in the final game of the series 3-2 on Saturday. The game was tied at two with the Lions batting in the bottom of the eleventh when Cade Dorethy doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring George Davey and giving SAGU the series sweep.

The pitching was strong on both sides. As a pitching staff, the Lions struck out eight, while the Pioneers' staff sat down thirteen. Wayland got things started in the second inning as Danny Arambula drove in one run on a single. The Pioneers built their lead to 2-0 on an error by SAGU in the third inning.

The Lions answered in the bottom of the fourth as Alejandro Garcia singled to right field, scoring Bryson Collins. In the bottom of the seventh inning, SAGU tied things up at two as an error at third base scored Sonny Boyd from second base.

Grant McManus came out with the win for the Lions. The righthander went two-thirds of an inning, allowing zero run on zero hits and walking none. Logan Mann started the game for SAGU. He allowed just four hits and two runs over four innings, striking out one and walking zero. Kaden Kneip threw a gem out of the bullpen. The right hander went six and a third innings in relief, striking out seven, walking four, and giving up zero runs.

Alejandro Garcia led the Lions with two hits in his three at bats. Dorethy and Justin De Los Santos each added a hit as well.