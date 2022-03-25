SAGU baseball team pounds Wiley College

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU baseball team secured a 17-3 win over Wiley College on Wednesday afternoon after a big 11-run third inning.

The Lions' offense got going in the third inning as Alejandro Garcia, Cade Dorethy, and Ben Bills all shot doubles into the gap. JV Verdin and Bryson Collins also added hits in the inning.

SAGU got things started in the first inning as Collins homered in the first at-bat of the game.

Bills got the win for SAGU on mound. The righty surrendered three runs on four innings, striking out one and walking one. Grant McManus, Jadon Harper, and Cade Hendricks all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering SAGU towards victory.

The Lions collected 13 hits on the day. Bills, Venable, Collins, and Luis Salazar all managed multiple hits for SAGU. Venable and Bills each had three hits to lead the Lions.

SAGU improves to 19-7 on the year and was scheduled to face Oklahoma Panhandle State University in a conference series starting on Friday in Goodwell, Okla. The first pitch was set for noon on Friday.