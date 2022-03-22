Baseball Lions sweep weekend series

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU baseball team took a 11-1 win over Central Christian on Saturday afternoon at the SAGU Baseball Field. The Lions won all three games of the Sooner Athletic Conference series over the weekend. SAGU now sits at 18-7 overall on the year and 5-4 in conference play.

The Lions opened up the scoring in the first when Alejandro Garcia doubled, scoring one run. Over the course of the three-game series, Garcia went 9-12 with 7 runs scored, 11 RBI, 3 doubles, and 2 home runs.

SAGU notched four runs in the sixth inning as JV Verdin singled and Ben Bills launched a two-run bomb.

Logan Mann pitched SAGU to victory on the mound. The righty went four innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out five. Kaden Kneip three innings in relief out of the bullpen. Kneip allowed just one hit and zero runs, striking out six.

SAGU tallied 15 hits in the game. Garcia, Timothy Compomizzi, Craig Venable, Bryson Collins, and Cade Dorethy all collected multiple hits for the Lions. Compomizzi and Garcia each collected three hits to lead SAGU.

SAGU won both games over Central Christian on Friday afternoon. The Lions had a huge day on the offensive side of the ball as they took game one 29-4 and game two 16-4.

Verdin would not be denied at the plate on Friday, picking up four hits and leading SAGU to a 29-4 win over Central Christian. Verdin doubled in the second twice, doubled in the third, and singled in the fourth.

SAGU got things started in the second inning when Verdin doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run and opening the flood gates. SAGU notched 11 runs in the fourth inning. The offensive onslaught came from walks by Verdin, Cade Hendricks, Matt Daiy, Angel Pinter, and Venable. Justin De Los Santos added a single while Garcia added a sac fly and a home run in the inning as well.

Ethan Nors was the winning pitcher for SAGU. Nors surrendered two runs on four hits over six innings, striking out 12. Hamilton Moye three one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

SAGU smacked one home run on the day as Garcia went deep in the fourth inning. The Lions totaled 21 hits in the game. Verdin, Garcia, Compomizzi, De Los Santos, and Dorethy all managed multiple hits for SAGU. Verdin would go 4-4 at the plate to lead the Lions in hits.

SAGU claimed the 16-4 victory over the Tigers in game two on Friday afternoon. The Lions would get things started in the second inning when Hendricks doubled, driving in two runs.

Michael Watson earned the win for SAGU. The lefthander lasted six innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out 15. Watson now sits at 4-0 on the year and has struck out 64 batters. Grant McManus threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

The Lions tallied two home runs in the game as Garcia went deep for the second time on the day in the fifth inning, and Sterling Seibold went deep in the sixth inning.

SAGU tallied 17 hits in the game. Garcia, Venable, Bills and Collins all managed multiple hits for the Lions. Venable and Garcia had three hits each to lead SAGU.

SAGU was slated to face Wiley College in a mid-week game on Tuesday afternoon at the SAGU Baseball Field.