SAGU baseball blasts Jarvis on road

SAGU Athletics

HAWKINS — SAGU baseball took a 13-0 win over Jarvis Christian College on Wednesday afternoon. The Lions now improve to 15-4 on the year and were recently ranked No. 1 in the NCCAA polls.

The Lions scored at least one run in every inning except the third. Leading the way offensively were Cade Dorethey, who batted 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a run scored; and Jadon Harper, who finished 2-for-3 with 2 RBI. Bryson Collins, Ben Bills, Alejandro Garcia, Angel Pinter and Timothy Campomizzi each added a hit.

Cade Hendricks went the first four innings for the win, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out three while walking three. Harper, Grant McManus and Hamilton Moye each threw a scoreless inning in relief.

The Lions were scheduled this weekend to host a three-game Sooner Athletic Conference series against University of Science and Arts (Okla.). The series will begin with a doubleheader starting at noon and will conclude with a single game at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Lions will also host LSU-Shreveport in non-conference play at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.