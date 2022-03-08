Lions take SAC-opening series at TWU

SAGU Athletics

FORT WORTH — The SAGU baseball team won two of three games over Texas Wesleyan after taking a 3-1 win but falling 5-4 in the series finale on Saturday afternoon at Sycamore Park. The Lions now sit at 14-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play after their opening Sooner Athletic Conference series.

Both teams were strong on the mound in Saturday’s first game, but SAGU defeated Texas Wesleyan, 3-1. Michael Watson allowed just one hit on the afternoon. The Lions opened up the scoring in the first inning as Alejandro Garcia tripled scoring two runs.

Watson pitched the Lions to victory as he surrendered one run on one hit over seven innings, striking out 13. SAGU totaled seven hits in the game. Ben Bills and Justin De Los Santos each had two hits in the game to lead the Lions. SAGU was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error.

In the last game of the series, it came down to the last play, but SAGU was on the wrong end of a 5-4 defeat to Texas Wesleyan. The game was tied at four with the Rams batting in the bottom of the seventh when Hayden Hutchins doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

In the first inning, Texas Wesleyan got its offense started when Matt Espinosa singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. The Lions put the pressure on in the fifth inning, led by an error on a ball put in play by Cade Hendricks and Bills and a fielder's choice by Garcia, scoring three runs.

Grant McManus started the game for SAGU, allowing four hits and three runs over four innings. McManus struck out three and walked just one. De Los Santos, Timothy Compomizzi, Craig Venable, and Bryson Collins each managed one hit to lead SAGU.