SAGU grabs lead in 8th for road victory

SAGU Athletics

MARSHALL — SAGU baseball nabbed the lead late in the game in a 5-4 victory over Wiley College on Tuesday afternoon. The game was tied at 3-3 with SAGU batting in the top of the eighth when a Wiley error scored one run for the Lions.

In the top of the seventh inning, SAGU tied things up at 3-3 when Ben Bills doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Logan Mann earned the win for the Lions. The righty lasted three innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out two and walking one. Jadon Harper, Grant McManus, and Michael Watson all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory. Mann recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for SAGU.

Ethan Nors started the game for SAGU. The righthander lasted two innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out one and walking zero.

The Lions racked up nine hits on the day. Luis Salazar, Ben Bills, and Cade Hendricks all managed multiple hits for SAGU. Salazar led the Lions with three hits in five at bats.

SAGU will start conference play in the upcoming weekend as they face Texas Wesleyan in a three-game series. Game 1 was scheduled to take place at SAGU on Friday afternoon. The final two games will take place in Fort Worth at Sycamore Park. The first pitch is set for 12 noon.