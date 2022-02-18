Baseball Lions outslug Jarvis Christian

SAGU Athletics

SAGU nabbed the lead late in the game in an 11-10 victory over Jarvis Christian College on Tuesday afternoon. The game was tied at four as the Lions went into the bottom of the sixth inning where JV Verdin tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs. Cade Dorethey homered on a 2-1 count in the next at-bat, scoring two runs.

Despite falling down by six runs in the eighth inning, Jarvis tried to fight back scoring three runs in the failed comeback on a fielder's choice by Kenneth Lopez and a double by Alexis Bobyn.

Cade Hendricks was credited with the victory on the mound for the Lions. The righthander surrendered one run on three hits over two innings, striking out two and walking zero. Michael Watson recorded the last out to earn the save for SAGU.

The Lions totaled 12 hits in the game. Alejandro Garcia, Bryson Collins, Verdin and Dorethey each racked up multiple hits for SAGU. Both Collins and Garcia each collected three hits to lead the Lions.

SAGU now sits at 7-2 on the year and was scheduled to face York College (Neb.) in a four-game series on Friday and Saturday. The first pitch is set for noon on both Friday and Saturday.