SAGU baseball splits series against Doane

SAGU Athletics

SAGU baseball split their series with Doane over the weekend winning both games on Friday but falling in both games on Saturday.

On Friday, the Lions took a 3-2 victory and a 4-3 victory with two great pitching performances and a great come-from-behind win in game two, but nothing seemed to swing their way on Saturday as they fell 29-3 in game one and 15-0 in game two. The Lions now sit at 6-2 on the year.

In Game 1 on Friday, Ethan Nors pitched a seven-inning one-hitter for the win, striking out a dozen and walking none. Craig Venable was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI to lead the Lions’ bats.

In Friday’s nightcap, Logan Mann picked up the win with three innings of work in relief of starter Michael Watson, who allowed two earned runs and struck out seven in four innings. The offense was spread around with Alejandro Garcia, Jadon Harper and JV Verdin driving in a run each.

On Saturday, however, the picture was entirely different as Doane rolled to two big wins. SAGU managed six hits in the opener, with Luis Salazar providing a two-run double. The final game of the weekend series saw the Lions manage two hits, by Ben Bills and Maddox Henderson. Bills also reached base on a walk.

The Lions were scheduled to face Jarvis Christian College on Tuesday afternoon.