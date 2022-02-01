SAGU’s Salazar earns SAC weekly honor

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — After leading SAGU to a four-game sweep to open the season, Luis Salazar has been selected as the first Sooner Athletic Conference player of the week.

Salazar is the first Lions player to earn a SAC weekly award since 2015.

The senior utility player smashed from the plate in the series-opening sweep over Sterling on Jan. 28-29. The Houston product batted 8-for-15 (.533) with a pair of doubles and 10 RBIs with six runs scored.

Salazar was especially sharp in the Saturday doubleheader. In a 14-7 win to open the day, Salazar slashed 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Salazar followed it up with a 3-for-4 performance from the plate in the 11-9 win to close out the series, finishing with a career-high four RBIs and a pair of runs.

Salazar is the first SAGU player to earn a SAC weekly award since Hayden Killabrew received the pitching honor on Feb. 2, 2015.

Other nominees: Carson Cheaney, Texas Wesleyan; Ethan Hunt, Panhandle State; Tyler Latham, Wayland Baptist; Luis Pelayo, Science & Arts.