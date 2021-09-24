SAGU-ex Martinez enjoys pro success

SAGU Athletics

Augustine Martinez, a SAGU alumnus and former pitcher, enjoyed his best collegiate season during the spring of 2021 for the Lions baseball team, posting a career-high 85 strikeouts and totaling a career best five victories. His senior campaign culminated a career that totaled over 300 innings pitched on the mound and 300 strikeouts.

A week after earning his final collegiate win over Texas Wesleyan in the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament, Martinez signed to play professionally with the Tucson Saguaros of the Pecos League of Professional Baseball Clubs.

With the Saguaros, Martinez put together an outstanding rookie season, posting a 7-2 win/loss record over 71 innings of work, totaling 71 strikeouts. His performance awarded him the Pitcher of the Year award in the Mountain Division of the Pecos League.

In his first playoff start against the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Martinez delivered a complete-game, 17-strikeout performance, propelling the Saguaros into an eventual league championship.

At the completion of the 2021 Pecos League season, Martinez was signed by the Houston Apollos of the American Association of Professional Baseball.

Martinez quickly showed flashes of what made him successful for the Saguaros in his short time with the Apollos. In his second start, Martinez faced the 2021 Kansas City Monarchs, the eventual 2021 American Association champions. Martinez was perfect through four innings and ended his start after 6.1 innings of work, while notching four strikeouts and allowing only one hit.

After an electric professional rookie season, Martinez signed his next professional contract with the Pericos de Puebla of the Mexican League, in Puebla, Mexico. He is set to begin his second professional season with the Pericos next summer.