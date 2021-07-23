2 former Indians taken in MLB draft

Daily Light report

Two former Waxahachie Indian pitchers and teammates were recently selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball first-year player draft.

Righthander Levi David was chosen by the New York Mets in the ninth round, at No. 262 overall. The 6-foot-5 David has spent the last two seasons at Northwestern State University (La.) and became a starting pitcher this spring, striking out 104 batters in 13 starts and 14 total appearances.

David, a 2017 WHS graduate, started his college career at McLennan Community College but an arm injury cut short his freshman year and forced him to redshirt in 2019.

Meanwhile, there’s a chance fellow former Indian righty Jackson Leath could make a minor-league appearance close to home, as he was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 12th round at No. 344.

Leath, who signed with Blinn College out of WHS, went on to the University of Tennessee and was 4-0 with a 1.45 earned-run average in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced an end to the season. Leath’s senior season was cut short by a hamstring tear in only his second appearance of the year.

Other Ellis County baseball players taken in the draft included Midlothian High graduate Russell Smith of TCU, a 6-foot-9 lefthanded pitcher who went to the San Diego Padres at No. 51 overall in the second round; and Ovilla Christian School alumnus Jackson Glenn, an infielder from Dallas Baptist University who was taken in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Two other former Midlothian Panthers were undrafted but are headed to the pro ranks as well. TCU catcher Zach Humphreys signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Angels; and University of New Mexico outfielder Kyler Castillo inked with the Miami Marlins this week.