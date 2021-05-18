SAGU’s Bills is named first-team all-SAC

SAGU Athletics

Southwestern Assemblies of God University baseball player Ben Bills has been selected to the all-Sooner Athletic Conference First Team.

Bills, a junior from York, Pa., has been special for the Lions all year, leading the team in hits (72) and RBI’s (48).

On the mound, he led the Lions, going 7-7 on the season and ranked 18th in the nation with only 7 losses. On Jan. 11, Bills pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts while leading the Lions to a 10-0 victory over Randall University.

Ben Bills has been a spark for SAGU baseball from the very beginning of the season and his recognition from the conference is well deserved.

Among other SAC honorees with local ties, Texas Wesleyan senior starting pitcher Morgan McCloud of Waxahachie was named second-team all-conference. McCloud, a 6-foot-7 righthander who started his collegiate career at Vernon College, was 6-0 on the year.