Late SAGU rally falls short in SAC tourney

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University baseball team played in a must win-game against Oklahoma City University on Saturday afternoon, after eliminating Texas Wesleyan University in the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament.

In the final inning the Lions rallied and had the potential tying run at the plate and winning run on deck, but a pop-fly to right field ended the season for the Lions in a 17-14 loss.

In a back and forth matchup, the Lions were able to take an 8-7 lead going into the fifth inning; OCU bounced back with a 6-run fifth inning to take the lead back from the Lions.

The Lions finished with a winning season, ending with a 29-27 record. A late postseason run had them a couple games away from competing for a SAC Championship.

Junior Ben Bills led the Lions going 4-for-6 with seven RBI and three runs scored. Freshman Alejandro Garcia went 3-for-6 with 3 RBI, and freshman Matt Daiy of Mansfield added an RBI, going 3-for-4.

SAGU recorded 15 hits, with one error.